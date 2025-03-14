75,000 bottles of two International Delight coffee creamer flavors recalled

Danone US, LLC, has voluntarily recalled more than 75,000 bottles of two flavors of International Delight creamer that it says "did not meet quality standards" because of premature spoilage.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company received complaints the product was spoiled and in some cases caused illness.

The recall affects 32-ounce bottles of Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight Coffee Creamer and Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer.

The Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll bottles have a code that reads, "BEST BY: 03 JUL 2025 51-4114 R-S" and the Hazelnut bottles have a code that reads "BEST BY: 02 JUL 2025 51-4114 R-S."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The recall was initiated on February 21, 2025. On March 12, the FDA classified it as a class II recall, which means there's a low probability of serious health consequences but a potential for temporary or reversible effects.

The recalled coffee creamers were distributed to retail locations across 31 states.

If you have a bottle affected by the recall the company says don't use it, instead return it to the store for a refund or replacement. If you have questions or concerns you can call 1-800-451-8500.

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," distributor SpartanNash said in a press release.