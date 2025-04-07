T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling bottles of their Texas Pete habanero buffalo sauce due to concerns over ingredients not listed on the label.

Recalled items have been sold in New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, California and Virginia. See the full list here.

According to the FDA, bottles of the product may contain sriracha sauce, which contains sulfites not listed on the habanero buffalo sauce label. People who are allergic to these sulfites run the risk of serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions if consumed.

The impacted products were distributed between Feb. 5 and March 26. The best-by date is located on the top of the side of the 2 fl. oz bottles, on the back label for the 20 oz bottles, on top of the cap for the 12 fl. oz and half gallon jugs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The company is also recalling select lots and sizes of Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce because the bottles fail to contain the labeled ingredient "aged peppers."

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.