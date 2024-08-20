BMW recalls over 720,000 vehicles due to water pump issue that could short circuit

BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles due to an issue with the water pump's electrical connector that could potentially lead to a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes some X1, X3 and X5 vehicles as well as some other models.

The impacted vehicles have water pumps with insufficient sealing, according to the NHTSA report, and may be susceptible to fluid ingress at the electrical plug connector over time. There is the possibility that a short circuit could occur, and there's the potential for a fire, in rare cases.

Water pumps and plug connectors will be inspected and replaced as necessary. A shield will be also installed to divert any fluid that might drop down onto the pump from the positive crankcase ventilation system’s intake air house, the report said.

Vehicle owners are expected to receive a recall notification in October. They will be instructed to take their cars to an authorized BMW center to have the appropriate remedies performed for free.