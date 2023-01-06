Baby Toy Recalled for Recorded Jokes About Drive-By Shootings, Sexual Abuse

A children’s toy has been pulled from shelves after a mom reported it was cracking jokes about drive-by shootings and Catholic priests “screwing.”

Last month, a TikToker named @mommabearash explained that her 9-month-old son received an educational toy remote control as a gift from his great-grandmother, who purchased it at Walmart.

“It says on the box ‘it tells jokes,’”@mommabearash tells viewers, in the now-viral clip. She then presses a button on the battery-operated gadget, which was designed for kids as young as 3.

First up is a one-liner about sexual abuse.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“How many Catholic priests does it take to screw a lightbulb into a socket?” a recording asks. "Two. One to do the screwing, and one to hear the confession.”

But the toy is just getting started. “You’ll never guess what makes a clip-clop, clip-clop, bang, bang, clip-clop, clip-clop, clip-clop noise,’” it says. “An Amish drive-by shooting.”

There’s also a gag about death.

“Tom told his friend he has a job with 10,000 people under him. His friend replied, ‘Wow, he must be the CEO of corporation,’” the remote quips. “Tom said, ‘No, he cuts the grass in a cemetery.”

Linsay, the toy manufacturer, told TODAY.com in a statement that the RC-2L Smart Toy Remote Control has been “retired from the market” due to a software issue. The company noted that 27 units were recalled, and there is an open investigation into what happened.

A Walmart spokesperson tells TODAY.com that the remote was listed on Walmart.com by an outside third-party seller, but has since been removed as it didn’t comply with the company’s “prohibited products policy.”

“Like other major retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer merchandise to customers through our eCommerce platform,” the spokesperson explains.

The toy has also been pulled from Lowes, Office Depot, Macy's, and ShopMyExchange.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: