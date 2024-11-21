1,400 Segway scooters recalled due to injury hazard. Here's what to know

Segway issued a recall of about 1,400 scooters due to several reports of injuries Thursday, according to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The electric scooter company noted the front fork of its Ninebot P100 KickScooters can break, resulting in a fall or injury risk. Thirty-one broken scooters have been reported to date, with six reports including injuries like fractures, cuts, scrapes, bruises and shoulder pain.

The recalled models are black and gray with red accents, with the Segway label located on the rear fender. The scooter is 46 inches long, 25 inches wide and 50 inches high. It weighs about 72.5 pounds.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The KickScooters will have a model number of P100S and a manufacture date in 2023. The serial number located on the left side of the scooter will contain the date code 2308 or greater (e.g., xxxxx2308xxxxx, xxxx2310xxxxx, xxxxx2311xxxxx).

Segway scooter serial number location. (CPSC)

The affected scooters were sold at several stores in Florida, Utah, New York City, Massachusetts and California, as well as online at Amazon, BestBuy, Segway and eBay between October 2022 and June 2024 for about $2,000.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled KickScooters and contact Segway for a free repair. Consumers will be directed to a local dealer for repair where available, or Segway will provide a pre-paid shipping label to send the recalled KickScooter to a national service center for repair. Segway said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.