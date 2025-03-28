‘Real estate with a mission': Episcopal church in North Park to build affordable housing on its property

St. Luke’s is the first church in the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego to build affordable housing on its property.

The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego calls it “real estate with a mission.”

Friday morning, the diocese celebrated the official groundbreaking for an affordable apartment complex next to St. Luke’s Church in North Park. The site is located at the corner of 30th Street and Gunn Street, on church land that used to house a community garden.

The 8-story apartment complex will feature 77 apartments for low-income individuals and families and a manager’s apartment. There will also be a ground-floor courtyard and a community room on the eighth floor.

The developer, Trestle, paid the church $2.2 million for a 99-year ground lease to develop and operate the affordable apartments.

They’ll be made available through a lottery system to households making no more than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Some units will be further restricted to 30 to 70% AMI.

“We believe it’s part of our mission in this diocese, in this church, to be partners with our neighborhood,” said Bishop Susan Brown Snook. “We see a number of homeless people in this neighborhood and a number of people who really can’t afford adequate housing for themselves and their families. So, this is our way of contributing to the well-being of the whole neighborhood.”

Nicodemus Lim is a junior warden at St. Luke’s Church. He said the project has been in the works for several years, and he is excited to see it finally start to take shape.

“I feel like it’s a prayer that has been answered by God because a lot of my friends left the city who were part of this church – St. Luke’s Church – they left San Diego because they could not afford to live here. And so, that is basically breaking the community apart. But if we have something that will keep us together, that is a blessing.”

Construction on the project is expected to take 18 to 21 months to complete.