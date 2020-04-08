Real Estate Industry Finding Ways to Adapt to New Norm Amid Pandemic

People can’t go inside and attend open houses right now, but real estate agents are changing with the times with new marketing tactics.

Many agents are using Zoom to hold virtual open houses. This helps them to create a way to duplicate a real-life experience in which people are all in at the same time on one virtual platform and allows agents to see multiple buyers who are interested in that particular property. This, in turn, creates competition.

Even in this environment, it’s still a seller’s market. Most sellers who don’t absolutely have to sell right now are trying to wait out COVID-19. But buyers who are in the marketplace are still buying nonetheless.

Buyers can still get into the property before they sign on the dotted line but they'll have to go through a few more steps, such as attending a virtual open house and submit a pre-approval letter.

“We know we have a serious buyer, and we’re trying to limit the physical traffic through the home just based on the COVID-19 environment that we’re in,” explained Daniel Beer of Beer Home Team, eXp Realty.

Business is still doing alright. Beer Home Team told NBC 7 that over the weekend, it went under contract with five different properties across San Diego County.