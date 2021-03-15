Ready for More Wet Weather? Lunchtime Rain, Mountain Snow Expected in San Diego County

Get your umbrella and have a jacket ready because San Diego County is facing more wet weather on Monday.

A midday storm will deliver scattered showers to the region beginning at about 11 a.m. and move from the coast to inland communities, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen. You may want to be rain-ready around lunchtime.

“As far as the scattered showers are concerned, those are going to come in the middle of the day,” Parveen said in her forecast.

While coastal and inland communities face rain, our mountains can expect to get more snow on Monday.

“Through the afternoon, most of the county will dry out except for the mountains,” Parveen said. “We could still be having snow falling in the mountains as we head through even late tonight.”

Elevations of 3,500 feet or more could get 2 to 4 inches of snow while elevations of 5,000 feet may get 4 to 8 inches of snow beginning in the afternoon through the evening.

Getting geeky with the weather models 🤓 Here's one of our models showing the incoming rain for tomorrow! This depicts the shower activity getting into OC in the mid-morning and early afternoon in SD County. Notice the cool shift in the wind barbs 🚩 as the front passes! #cawx pic.twitter.com/s3BnNLlAwX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 15, 2021

A wind advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as various parts of the region face gusty conditions. Coastal communities will be met with gusts of up to 35 mph while inland areas will have up to 40 mph winds. Meanwhile, desert and mountain regions may get gusts from 55 to 75 mph.

Lingering showers may persist on Tuesday but overall, it will mostly be dry.