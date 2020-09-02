Reading Cinemas Opening Soon in La Mesa and Clairemont

Movie buffs, rejoice! Movie theaters Reading Cinemas Grossmont in La Mesa and Town Square in Clairemont will reopen their theaters Thursday.

Movie theaters, like other family entertainment centers and businesses, across San Diego County have been closed for months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. However, they're gradually reopening after the county was given the green light to open up indoor businesses with modifications.

The county's state-calculated rate of coronavirus cases satisfied California's metrics to be taken off the state watch list. Before that could officially happen, though, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new tiered system and the state placed San Diego County in the Red Tier, which allowed some businesses to reopen under limited capacity.

Movie theaters are able to function at 25% indoor capacity or 100 people per screen, whichever is fewer. Patrons who receive indoor services must provide businesses their names and phone numbers, per San Diego County's current public health order.

Four different movies will be playing on the big screen at the Reading Cinemas, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” Both theaters will open at noon.

For more information on how to snag a ticket to a flick or to see what times movies will be played, click here.

