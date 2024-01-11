Raw oysters sold in San Diego County linked to dozens of norovirus cases

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency have linked 41 confirmed and probable cases of norovirus illness to raw oysters imported from a specific harvest location in Northwest Mexico, it was announced Thursday.

According to the HHSA, the cases began mid-December when people dined on raw oysters from Sonora, Mexico. The oysters have only been available through restaurants and wholesale locations and the county is asking those who purchased "Rocky Point oysters" packed by GOLPAC, located in Bahia Salina, Sonora are asked not to eat or serve them until an investigation of the outbreak is complete.

Cases to date have been tied to oysters served at three locations of The Fish Shop -- in Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas -- and the Carlsbad Aquafarm. Other locations may emerge during this investigation.

Norovirus symptoms and timing

The illnesses have been caused by norovirus, the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea among people of all ages in the United States, a statement from the HHSA read.

The 41 people who got sick reported eating raw oysters a day or two in advance of symptoms. Cases range in age from 12 to 83 years old. Symptoms reported included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. None of the illnesses required hospitalization.

"The county recommends that people ask where oysters were harvested when eating out or getting food from wholesale locations to avoid consuming Rocky Point oysters from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "It's also important for anyone who is sick to seek medical care. People who are ill, and those that live with them, should wash their hands frequently to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could further spread the infection."

Who can get sick?

Several household members, including children, who did not eat the oysters have subsequently become ill likely due to spread within the home, the county statement reads.

If you eat raw or undercooked oysters, germs that might be in the oyster can make you sick.

People infected with norovirus generally develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches 12 to 48 hours after consuming contaminated foods. The illness typically lasts for 1-3 days. The vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration requiring medical attention, especially in young children, older adults and people with other illnesses.

HHSA is working with the California Department of Public Health, including the Shellfish Program, to continue investigating illnesses associated with oysters. To report illness to the County after dining out or purchasing from wholesale food locations call 858-505-6814, or email fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The Fish Shop responds

The Fish Shop sent NBC 7 their response below to reports of food poisoning symptoms:

Fish Shop is unwavering in its commitment to food safety, and we have been actively collaborating with the Health Department and trusted suppliers to maintain the highest standards in safety and food handling. In light of recent events, we want to assure guests that we took immediate and comprehensive actions to address the matter at hand.

Following thorough investigations, including multiple inspections, it has been determined that oysters out of Bahia Salina, Sonora Mexico are the source of the reported illness. The San Diego Health Department has confirmed that all Fish Shop locations rigorously adhered to safety and food-handling protocols during service. Fish Shops and several operations in the region have been affected by this oysters supply. While this does not excuse any inconvenience caused, it emphasizes that this is an industry-wide concern, and we are collectively addressing it with the utmost urgency.

Earlier this week, all Fish Shop locations suspended the service of oysters from Bahia Salina, Sonora Mexico. Additionally, we are diligently monitoring all food supplies to ensure they consistently meet our stringent safety standards.

While we recognize that consuming raw seafood inherently carries risks, we want to underscore that Fish Shop takes foodborne illness very seriously. Our safety protocols exceed industry standards, reflecting our dedication to prioritizing the well-being of our guests above all else. We take great pride in providing the freshest and highest-quality seafood.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused, and we are committed to maintaining the trust our customers place with us.