San Diego Humane Society

Rats rescued from squalid living situation in van parked in Escondido

Police had been alerted to the vehicle in a hotel parking lot with expired registration plates and noticed the van had animals living inside

By City News Service

An undated image of one of the 78 rats rescued from a squalid van on June 1, 2023.
San Diego Humane Society

There were 78 rats found living in squalor inside a van and they were moved safely to the San Diego Humane Society Tuesday.

The rats were found June 1 in the van's seats, in the dashboard and inside dirty terrariums, according to Nina Thompson of the Humane Society.

San Diego News

San Diego Jun 5

San Diego did not see one fully clear day in May. Will June be the same?

Otay Mesa 15 hours ago

Fire at Panera Bread causes power outage for 4,500 customers in South Bay

Escondido police contacted the society's Humane Law Enforcement saying they had towed a van in the overnight hours to the organization's Escondido campus. Police had been alerted to the vehicle in a hotel parking lot with expired registration plates and noticed the van had animals living inside.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Humane officers and animal care staff wore protective gear and were able to get 23 adult rats and seven babies out on the first day.

Other rats were hiding in the dashboard, seating and lining of the vehicle and had to be captured with food traps over several days in order to be rescued. Humane society staff will continue to monitor the traps daily, as they believe additional rats may be hiding in the van.

The squalid conditions the rats were in, as seen in this image taken the day they were rescued on June 1, 2023.
San Diego Humane Society
The squalid conditions the rats were in, as seen in this image taken the day they were rescued on June 1, 2023.

Humane officers have been in touch with the owner of the van and animals. Because she agreed to surrender all animals to the nonprofit organization, officers will not be recommending any charges be filed.

"This was a sad situation all around," said Lt. Regina Price with Humane Law Enforcement. "The owner had fallen on hard times and was unable to properly care for the animals."

Once vaccinated and medically released, the rats will be placed up for adoption at San Diego Humane Society's campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane SocietySan DiegoAnimals and Wildlife
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us