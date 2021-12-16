Rare Good News at the Pump: Gas Station Owner Donates Hams to Military Families

A gas station is not where you find a lot of good news these days, especially not with the current cost of gas. However, a Mobil station in National City was making people smile this week.

“You know what? In retrospect, we’re so blessed,” smiled Joey Brikho, who has owned the location on Highland and 30th for 16 years.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When was the last time you found a good story at the gas station? Got one for you in @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/i9OqvzaPFx — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) December 17, 2021

Brikho and his family purchased 120 Christmas hams Thursday to donate to sailors at the nearby Naval Base San Diego. The Navy sent a couple of vehicles to take the hams back to base.

“We want to thank the military as much as possible for giving us the ability and the freedom to be able to have a job and to work here,” said Brikho.

The donation came one day after the Brikho family donated 200 hams to families at Sweetwater High School right across the street.

“If you can give back, give back, because there’s nothing like helping another person in need,” said Brikho’s 17-year-old son Jimmy.

“Honestly, it makes us feel really good,” added his father. “I wish we could feed all of San Diego, the needy, but we do our small part and it really feels good inside.”

The Brikho family also regularly donates and delivers frozen turkeys to National City Councilman Ron Morrison and Josie Flores-Clark's Turkey Giveaway every Thanksgiving.