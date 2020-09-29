Randstad Bringing 500 Jobs to San Diego

Randstad announced Tuesday that it was hiring hundreds of customer-service and call-center employees to work from home in San Diego County.

The self-described "global provider of flexible work and human-resources services" said it plans to fill 500 locally based remote customer-service positions. The jobs will pay up to $18 an hour, depending on the worker's level of experience. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, willing to work a 40-hour schedule, possess a high school diploma or GED, and pass a drug test and background check.

“More than 12% of all workers in San Diego are out of work right now, which only heightens the importance of the traditional rush of holiday season employment,” said Veronica Iniguez, a Randstad vice-president. "Randstad hopes to help 500 workers find their next professional home even during this economically challenging time.”

Top workers could be hired permanently by Randstad in as little as four months, according to a company representative. All workers will be given opportunities for professional development, including coaching and feedback mechanisms to maximize individual performance and growth potential.

Candidates can apply through an online portal or attend an upcoming virtual career expo on Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP and complete an online application prior to the event to speed up the process or if they are unable to attend the virtual hiring event.