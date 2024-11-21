Rancho Santa Fe

Rancho Santa Fe woman faces charges after dogs got out, scared neighbors, kids: DA

Debra Barkley, 68, who pleaded guilty, faces up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000

By City News Service

gavel and book2
Shutterstock Stock Image

Criminal charges have been filed against a Rancho Santa Fe woman following complaints to county animal services alleging her dogs have been roaming unsupervised throughout the community.

Debra Barkley, 68, pleaded not guilty earlier this week to misdemeanor counts of maintaining a public nuisance, which carry a maximum possible penalty of six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said neighbors made more than a dozen complaints about Barkley's dogs, which were "routinely allowed to escape her property unsupervised and are aggressive to community members, including children."

Barkley has also been the subject of complaints from animal activist groups such as the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals, who said neglected, emaciated horses and dogs have been spotted on a separate property, including one horse that died.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Animal advocates have been keeping a close eye on the ranch and don't like what they've been seeing, NBC 7's Allison Ash reports.

In a statement, the D.A.'s Office acknowledged those complaints and said, "Every report of potential animal abuse is taken seriously and is investigated by the Department of Animal Services, and where the evidence supports it, is reviewed by the DA's Office for criminal charges.

While the charges filed in this case relate to dogs and not horses maintained by Barkley, "the charges allow for a court to order enhanced supervision and monitoring that can ultimately result in the protection of animals on all of Ms. Barkley's properties," the D.A.'s Office said.

Local

Oceanside 15 mins ago

Oceanside Unified suit alleges drug companies colluded on insulin-price hikes

lottery 1 hour ago

Gas station in Mira Mesa sells SuperLotto ticket worth $18K

Barkley is due back in court on Dec. 4 in the Vista courthouse.

This article tagged under:

Rancho Santa FePets
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us