Rancho Santa Fe School District censures board member over physical fight

A physical fight in an elevator was the focus of Wednesday's Rancho Santa Fe School District special meeting. It wasn’t a scuffle between students but rather involved a board member.

The board of trustees took action Wednesday to censure board member Paul Seitz and amend their policies following the June fight between Seitz and Bill Ross, the husband of board President Annette Ross.

Board members told NBC 7, the altercation was over the search for the new superintendent. Board member Jee Manghani explained the incident.

“District board members heard screams from the elevator and called 911 due to concerns over safety,” said Manghani. “The police report concluded that during the elevator incident on June 12th, 2024, board member Seitz was the dominant aggressor and had committed battery.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Seitz denied that he began the fight.

“The truth is we had an argument that started to escalate," Seitz said. "Bill got in my face and threatened me, so we shook each other around in the elevator.”

Seitz said he and Ross made up but there are still hurt feelings. Annette Ross referenced a conversation with Seitz in which he expressed his feeling that “airing dirty laundry” during a public meeting would be regretful.

She mistook that as a threat, she told NBC 7.

“I don’t think you realize when you say something to me like, 'You’re gonna regret this,' how I might take that,” said Annette Ross during the meeting.

Annette Ross told NBC 7 that many people in the community requested this meeting be called to document the incident and officially put it on record, that the school board acted.

Either way, most of the board members condemned intimidation and violence to set an example. The board re-committed to their ethics pledge, added some new terms to their policies and officially censured Seitz.

Seitz' employment has not been impacted. During the meeting he stressed he does not condone violence and believes his actions were wrong.

Manghani stressed that the focus on this one incident does not detract from the good things Seitz has done in his role.

While the board focused on this one incident, parents said it speaks to the instability of the leadership administration over the last few years.

“As leaders, their decision-making has direct impact on our students here and our community,” said Roger Rowe School parent Calli Kelsay.

Another Roger Rowe parent, Amy Brinza, questioned the timing of the meeting during a somber national day. But appreciated it being resolved out in public.

“Well if this is continuously brought up. I think I’m the kind of person that things should probably be addressed, resolved or moved on or reevaluated,” said Brinza.

Board members said it wasn’t political or out of disrespect, but it due to scheduling difficulty.

“I’m sorry that we are taking time away from children and 9/11.. because of something that I was involved in,” Seitz said at the board meeting that took place on the anniversary of the United States' deadliest terror attacks.