Rancho Coastal Humane Society's Pet Olympics is Tail-Wagging Fun

While Team USA is competing in Tokyo, a very different competition will be taking place here in San Diego -- and most of the athletes will be on four legs.

Friday was the Opening Ceremony for Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s adorable and tail-wagging 2021 Rescue Pet Summer Olympics.

“We started it last year when everything had been canceled and we weren’t able to do any live events and we thought, well, let’s have people submit competition of their pets,” said Nina Jimenez Taylor, Director of Communications for RCHS. “We decided let’s do it again. People really had fun with it.”

The online competition features three categories – Swimming, Gymnastics and Track-and-Field, and pets of all kinds are invited to participate.

“You could enter your rat, your hamster, your goldfish perhaps,” Jimenez Taylor said.

No formal training is necessary. The only requirement is that you have fun.

“And show that human-animal bond, that connection they have with their pet,” Jimenez Taylor said.

If you don’t have a pet, but will still like to take part, you can sponsor one of the adoptable animals at RCHS.

Submissions will accepted through Aug. 5 and the winners will be announced on Aug. 10.