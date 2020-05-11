Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank Stepping Up Efforts During Pandemic

Rancho Coastal Humane Society has a resource available to anyone who may need a little help – the Community Pet Food Bank.

This effort started by some volunteers back in 2012; they helped three clients on their first day.

Now they provide about 20,000 pet meals monthly.

And it’s still completely run by volunteers.

This service allows pet owners to pick up free food and supplies like leashes, collars, blankets and flea treatment.

Anyone can use this service, no one needs to show proof of income or any other documentation to pick up food.

Seniors living on fixed incomes use the pet food bank, people with disabilities or terminal illnesses and the homeless benefit from Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Community Pet Food Bank.

“We have people who were coming in who were getting meals on wheels and found out that they were eating part of the meal themselves, and part of the meal went to their pet which means neither of them were getting the nutrition that they needed,” explained John Van Zante with Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS).

During COVID-19, this month the Pet Food Bank is open every Saturday morning from 9-1pm. (It’s usually open the first and third Saturdays of each month.)

RCHS also distributes pet food every Thursday from 2:30pm – 4pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Encinitas.

RCHS also provides pet food for the Encinitas Community Resource Center Food Pantry on 2nd street in Encinitas. They’re temporarily closed due to COVID.

In addition, RCHS offers the Animal Safe House Program.

The program started in 1999 as a way to out to help the pets and victims of domestic violence.

It’s grown from there and is really for anyone that is in an emergency or crisis situation. Someone who has to go to the hospital and doesn’t have anyone to watch their pet, or a military family new to the area and their housing isn’t yet available.

More information on these programs and adoptable pets: https://rchumanesociety.org/