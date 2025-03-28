Rancho Coastal Humane Society seeking donations to repair sound system for dogs

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's dogs are singing the blues lately, and the nonprofit Thursday asked for help bringing tunes back to its pups.

A sound system at RCHS stopped working during a recent construction project, so instead of listening to calming music, the dogs are hearing loud construction noises, causing distress.

As a result, the organization is asking for help in raising $6,000 to bring the music back.

"Music has the power to calm and heal the soul, not only for people, but also for shelter pets," RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said. "Exposure to music can lower a dog's heart rate, reduce barking and ease stress."

The sound system for RCHS' cats is still working, but a sense of calm in the dog kennel area is now gone, volunteers say.

"Your donation will be music to our floppy ears. And not just for the dogs in the kennels. Potential adopters, guests, staff, and volunteers will appreciate it, too," Van Zante said.

According to the nonprofit, the dogs' favorite music includes reggae and soft rock.

Donations can be made at sdpets.org/Music or by visiting Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day but Tuesday.