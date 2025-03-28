Pets

Rancho Coastal Humane Society seeking donations to repair sound system for dogs

A sound system at RCHS stopped working during a recent construction project, so instead of listening to calming music, the dogs are hearing loud construction noises, causing distress.

By City News Service

File image.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's dogs are singing the blues lately, and the nonprofit Thursday asked for help bringing tunes back to its pups.

A sound system at RCHS stopped working during a recent construction project, so instead of listening to calming music, the dogs are hearing loud construction noises, causing distress.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

As a result, the organization is asking for help in raising $6,000 to bring the music back.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Music has the power to calm and heal the soul, not only for people, but also for shelter pets," RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said. "Exposure to music can lower a dog's heart rate, reduce barking and ease stress."

The sound system for RCHS' cats is still working, but a sense of calm in the dog kennel area is now gone, volunteers say.

"Your donation will be music to our floppy ears. And not just for the dogs in the kennels. Potential adopters, guests, staff, and volunteers will appreciate it, too," Van Zante said.

Local

Padres 2 hours ago

On Friar Podcast: Sheets Sparks Padres, Opening Day Win Comes in Familiar Fashion

Escondido 4 hours ago

Once unhoused, now he's the mayor of Escondido

According to the nonprofit, the dogs' favorite music includes reggae and soft rock.

Donations can be made at sdpets.org/Music or by visiting Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas. The shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

PetsEncinitas
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us