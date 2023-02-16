Vista

Rancho Buena Vista High School Staffer Arrested for Calling in Campus Threat in January

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified a staff member as the suspect behind a phone threat made toward Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista last month.

Alma Cacho, 52, is accused of calling in the threat, which prompted the school to be placed on "secure campus" status, on Jan. 13 just before 8:30 a.m.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators say Cacho used an app on her cell phone to disguise her location. Students and staff were safely kept indoors, and the campus underwent a thorough security sweep before classes resumed.

The case is now in the hands of the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Department would like to remind students that they can always approach the school resource deputies or call the

Anyone with information about the incident can leave an anonymous tip on the Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477. Counseling and other services are also available for students by calling (888) 724-7240.

