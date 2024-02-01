A Rancho Bernardo man facing multiple felony weapons and explosive charges will be arraigned Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom.

Neal James Anders, 45, was jailed early this week after police searching his home allegedly found a rocket-propelled grenade, multiple concussion grenades and a ghost gun. He has been charged with single counts of possession of a destructive device, manufacturing and/or importation of an assault weapon, manufacturing a short-barrel rifle and possession of an assault weapon.

He is due in court in downtown San Diego at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

NBC 7 Investigates found the social media and online profiles of the man arrested shed light on who he is.

Anders was arrested after his teenage son, a student at RB High School, was accused of threatening to shoot up his high school, authorities said.

Anders' son, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody on Jan. 26 and booked into juvenile hall after fellow students reported that he had made comments about carrying out a shooting at the Paseo Lucido campus.

"I want to commend the students who acted responsibly by reporting what they heard," read a letter from RBHS Principal Hans Becker that was sent out to students over the weekend. Please use this opportunity to remind your children, if they see something, say something to continue to keep our community safe through our collective vigilance."

SDPD public-affairs Lt. Daniel Meyer said earlier this week that the boy's parents were contacted on Tuesday morning regarding the incident.

"A gun-violence restraining order was issued and served to the juvenile," Meyer said. "A search warrant was obtained and served at the juvenile's residence to secure any firearms (he might have had) access to."

Unregistered, un-serialized firearms; manufacturing supplies to make ghost guns (both rifles and handguns); as well as a large number of explosives and rocket-propelled grenades were found at the home, police said Tuesday.

During the subsequent search, police said, they found a cache of weapons at the family's Avenida Sivrita home.

Officers say the wife and other children were home at the time the home was searched, but they were allowed to leave during the arrest.

Anders is being held at San Diego Central Jail on $300,000 bail.