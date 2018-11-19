A mother involved in a car crash in Rancho Bernardo that left her three children injured is expected to be charged at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayra Alejandra Gonzalez, 29, was taken to Palomar Hospital after the wreck, where she is still receiving treatment.

The arraignment will take place at the Escondido hospital.

Gonzalez drove into oncoming traffic on Camino Del Norte and collided head-on into a Jeep Liberty on Nov. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She is suspected of driving drunk, officers said.

Gonzalez’s 9-month-old baby, who was being held by an 8-year-old girl at the time of the crash, suffered life-threatening injuries.

CHP investigators said the force from the crash threw the infant into the windshield.

The baby, who was not responsive after the collision, is alive, according to SDPD Sgt. Timothy Underwood.

Gonzalez was arrested on Nov. 15 on suspicion of felony DUI, felony child endangerment and driving on the wrong side of the road.