CHP shuts down ‘ramp rave' under Interstate 5 in San Diego

The California Highway Patrol shut down a rave that popped up under a South Bay freeway early Sunday morning.

The "ramp rave" took place underneath Interstate 5 near Main Street in the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego. Authorities were alerted to the event around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Video from the scene shows a sophisticated party setup with lights, a stage, stereo equipment and generators to run it all. Bottles of water and liquor were also found at the scene, the footage shows.

In September, NBC 7 cameras were rolling when San Diego police ended a rave under the Morena Boulevard overpass. The station covered another rave under the 805 overpass in Sorrento Valley in July.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a CHP sergeant about these hidden pop-up parties happening in unusual places.

Police warn that these raves are dangerous not only to partygoers but also to drivers on the freeways.