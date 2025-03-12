Ramona's Robin's Nest Rescue goes on 400-mile mission to re-home 20 alpacas

With the lives of 20 alpacas on the brink of disaster, a team of real-life superheroes stepped in recently.

Robin’s Nest Rescue, a compassionate non-profit based in Ramona, received a call they just couldn't ignore from a veterinarian in Central California who urgently needed help to rehome a herd of aging alpacas — South American animals slightly smaller than their cousins, the llamas — after one of their owners tragically passed away.

Among the alpacas, one name stood out: Hope, a symbol of the journey the animals made in search for a better future.

Kimber Williams, the passionate and driven president of Robin’s Nest Rescue, heeded the call. The mission wasn’t just about saving the animals, it was also about honoring a legacy of love for them and giving them the home they deserved.

“We rescue them. They save us": It’s a mantra that defines the heart and soul of Robin’s Nest, and it was never more important than in that moment.

The Robin’s Nest team — with the generous support of BAE Ranch, in Oak Hills, California, up in San Bernardion County; and Lions, Rogers, & Bears in Alpine — embarked on a mission to transport the alpacas from near Fresno to their new sanctuary in central San Diego County.

At the heart of the rescue was Thelma, an 87-year-old woman who had lovingly cared for the alpacas for more than two decades. After losing her partner in a tragic accident and facing financial and legal hardships, she was forced to sell her farm and say goodbye to the animals she cherished.

“I couldn’t imagine what would happen to them,” Thelma said with tears in her eyes, "but then Robin’s Nest Rescue stepped in. I can’t thank them enough.”

The team from Robin’s Nest spent three days traveling to the farm, loading them in a caravan and returning to Ramona and their new home on March 3 — all in the pouring rain. The creatures' future, however, is once again bright.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure these alpacas live out their lives in peace and comfort,” Williams said. “They’ve been through so much, and now they're finally in their forever home.”