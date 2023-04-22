One person died Saturday and another person was hospitalized in a travel trailer fire in Ramona, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the structure in the 17000 block of Voorhes Lane fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to Captain Mike Cornette of Cal Fire San Diego.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at the scene of a Structure Fire at 17000 blk Voorhes Lane near/in the community of Ramona. One travel trailer fully involved. #VoorhesIC



[Update] 1 civilian fatality and 1 patient transported for smoke inhalation. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 22, 2023

The fire was quickly extinguished.

One person was found dead at the scene and another victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Voorhes said.

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident was the second fatal fire in three days. Three people were killed and a fourth person was hospitalized in a fire that engulfed an El Cajon home late Thursday.