Woman found stabbed to death in Ramona home was Cal Fire captain

A Cal Fire captain was stabbed to death at a home in Ramona late Monday, a relative confirmed to NBC 7 Tuesday.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said they were called around 9 p.m. to a report of an assault at a home on Rancho Villa Road. Inside, a woman in her 50s, who was later identified by a family member as Capt. Rebecca Marodi, was found with multiple stab wounds.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Marodi, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they have not yet discovered a motive and are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack. A suspect has not been located.

A recent Instagram post shows Marodi on the front lines of the Eaton Fire with Cal Fire Riverside's Engine Company 83. A post from Riverside County's Hazmat team in December 2022 congratulated Marodi on her recent promotion.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.