Ramona Snowboarder to Compete For Team Ireland at 2022 Winter Olympics

Ramona native Seamus O'Connor announced in a Instagram post Monday that he was officially named to Team Ireland for the 2022 Winter Olympics, making him the first Irish athlete to qualify and compete for three winter games.

"To everyone that’s had my back and helped get me here - I can’t thank you all enough for supporting my passion and helping keep the dream alive, none of this would have been possible without you," O'Connor said in the post.



O'Connor grew up in Ramona and started skiing as a toddler with his father during weekend trips to Big Bear. By age 3, he was on a snowboard displaying rare balance and courage to take on high-flying tricks.

His dream of competing in the Winter Olympics came true in 2014 when he competed in Sochi, Russia for Ireland, the home of his paternal grandparents. He was just 16 years old and qualified in two separate events.

Four years later, he qualified again in the halfpipe, his specialty, for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and was selected as the Irish flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

At the time, he figured it would be his last Olympics and he would move on to school and "life" after the games, with plans to leave snowboarding behind.

"I was definitely assuming it would be my last go of it and it was time to get real, so to speak, and join the rest of world," O'Connor said.

But after he got home and was snowboarding just for fun, he realized it wasn't quite time to close the door on his passion and a pretty cool day job.

"It's an interesting one for sure, a lot of travel, chasing snow. I'm a full time student now, as well, so those two worlds, having to mix them can be a bit complicated at times," he said.

While his comeback now hinges on rehabbing a recent knee injury, O'Connor doesn't have to look too far back to remember what it's like to overcome the odds.

He overcame a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in the run up to the last Winter Olympics in South Korea. The challenges heading into his final games this time, however, have been compounded by a worldwide pandemic.

"It has definitely added another dimension to it," O'Connor said. "Reservations on the mountain, can't go to certain countries like New Zealand or Australia."

O'Connor said in the Instagram post that he will be flying out to China on Wednesday ahead of the winter games.