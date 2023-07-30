Ramona man in San Diego Sheriff's custody dies at hospital

A 47-year-old inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at George Bailey Detention Facility, authorities said Sunday.

Jonathan McDowell of Ramona was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Saturday at Scripps Mercy Hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

McDowell was found unresponsive in his cell on July 19. Deputies and jail medical staff provided medical aid, including CPR, Naloxone and an AED device until he was taken to the hospital.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

McDowell was arrested on Feb. 20 by the sheriff's department on suspicion of assault on a peace officer with a firearm, attempted murder and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The sheriff's homicide unit will conduct a thorough investigation of the death. The manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board was also notified of the death.

A state audit in 2022 found that officials had not adequately prevented or responded to deaths in custody. The county had 19 custody deaths that year, and has already surpassed 10 custody deaths this year.

Demonstrators say policies followed by San Diego County Jails lead to in-custody deaths.