Ramona Camel Farm Spreads Virtual Cheer Through Visits with Animals

One local business in Ramona is hoping to spread a little cheer during this very uncertain time.

By Ashley Matthews

Oasis Camel Dairy is a pretty special place.

Before COVID-19, it offered educational tours, animal shows and camel rides -- but now, it has to make some changes.

Oasis Camel Dairy has about 100 animals including turkeys, sheep, exotic birds, chickens and, of course, camels.

Since the farm can no longer can have people out to visit the animals, Oasis Camel Dairy adapted to the times.

One of those changes included selling lavender-scented camel milk hand wash. And the farm said people responded to the new product in a big way.

“We’ve paid our vet bills, we’re paid our hay bills, electricity bills, just because people wanted to try it,” explained owners Gil and Nancy Riegler.

The Rieglers are also offering special appearances from your favorite farm animal for your next Zoom session, whether it be a business meeting or kid’s birthday party.

