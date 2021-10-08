jobs

Ralphs, Food 4 Less Hosting Hiring Events to Fill 200+ Positions in San Diego County

Virtual and in-person hiring events will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A Kroger (parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less) logistics employee at work.
Kroger

San Diegans searching for a job will have the opportunity to apply for several open positions at Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores throughout the county with its upcoming hiring event.

On Wednesday, the stores will host live and virtual hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in hopes of filling more than 200 full-time and part-time positions in the region. The move comes in anticipation of the holiday season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Positions are available in various departments of the grocery stores, such as retail, corporate, manufacturing, logistics, pharmacy, e-commerce and more.

“Ralphs and Food 4 Less are eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” Leanne Romesburg, human resources director for Ralphs and Food 4 Less, said in a statement.

Local

San Diego County Oct 6

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 79.4% of Eligible San Diegans Are Fully Vaccinated

house of pacific relations 25 mins ago

House of Mexico Opens its Doors in Balboa Park

Employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 receive a one-time payment of $100, according to parent company Kroger.

Residents interested in applying can do so online and register for a virtual interview or apply in person on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their desired location and potentially get an interview on the spot.

This article tagged under:

jobsSan DiegoSan Diego Countyhiringralphs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us