Ralphs, Food 4 Less Hosting Hiring Events to Fill 200+ Positions in San Diego County

San Diegans searching for a job will have the opportunity to apply for several open positions at Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores throughout the county with its upcoming hiring event.

On Wednesday, the stores will host live and virtual hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in hopes of filling more than 200 full-time and part-time positions in the region. The move comes in anticipation of the holiday season.

Positions are available in various departments of the grocery stores, such as retail, corporate, manufacturing, logistics, pharmacy, e-commerce and more.

“Ralphs and Food 4 Less are eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” Leanne Romesburg, human resources director for Ralphs and Food 4 Less, said in a statement.

Employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 receive a one-time payment of $100, according to parent company Kroger.

Residents interested in applying can do so online and register for a virtual interview or apply in person on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their desired location and potentially get an interview on the spot.