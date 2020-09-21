Rally Scheduled for Small Business Owners Who Are Calling on County Support to Stay Open

As local business owners brace for the return of tighter restrictions, some have announced they will defy public health orders and remain open for indoor service if the county shifts to Tier 1. In response to the possibility, small business owners will rally on Monday for more local economic control.

Small business owners will gather in front of the San Diego County Administration Center at 4 p.m. for the We Mean Business rally. Organizers said the state’s new tiered system is “fatally flawed” and are calling on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to take control of local reopening plans.

“We believe that the Governor’s newest color-coded metrics are flawed,” the We Mean Business Coalition said in a statement. “There is currently no real end to the lockdown because it was not designed in such a way it can be reasonably ended.”

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out a new tiered system that involves four levels – Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4, which gradually allows businesses to reopen, depending on the county’s state-calculated rate.

Currently, San Diego County is in Tier 2, also known as the Red Tier. It allows indoor operation of some businesses and houses of worship. However, its state-calculated rate has reached 7.9, which is above the metric to remain with loosened restrictions.

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado spoke with a local restaurant owner who is rallying to the county to take control over reopening guidelines

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has vocalized support for small business owners and pitched a plan to local leaders that would give individual business the opportunity to ignore state-issued closures and capacity as long as facial coverings are worn. That motion did not receive support from the other supervisors, though.

“I stand with all those business owners who are barely hanging on,” Desmond said in a statement in response to the small business rally. “I’m listening and I’m going to continue to fight for you!”

Also happening on Monday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who has championed for a steady reopening that’s based on the state’s measurements on case rates, will host a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Medical professionals and scientists will join him during the event to speak about the pandemic.

Business owners fear that the rising number of cases at San Diego State University will move the county into the more-restrictive purple tier come Tuesday, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan

Fletcher said in a statement that the “reopening of businesses should not be pitted against keeping our residents safe.”

“If we allow the virus to become stronger, more powerful, then we all lose,” his statement continued. “COVID is the enemy. San Diegans need to be safe, be strong and beat COVID.”