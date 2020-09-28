Rally Kicks Off to Curtail Digital Divide, Help Students in Need

In an effort to curtail the digital divide and help children in need get a good education while distance learning, several local groups and leaders will rally Monday for a month-long computer drive.

The “Meet the Need” computer drive calls for businesses and the public to help students affected by the digital divide. Since schools first closed in March, education went virtual with online learning and many students in San Diego County are continuing to learn via digital products.

According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of low-income parents with children who were learning remotely said their kids would face at least one digital issue. The Pew Research Center also stated 35% of low-income households with school-aged children do not have access to high-speed Internet. Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report said the digital divide “disproportionately impacts students of color.”

To combat the digital divide, representatives from the San Diego Regional Chamber, San Diego County Office of Education, Councilman Chris Cate and Cox Communications will hold a rally to kick off the monthlong drive effort.

The Meet the Need rally began at 10 a.m. at the Computers 2 Kids warehouse, which is located at 8324 Miramar Mall. Unwanted electronics can be donated at the warehouse.

