Raise your glass! P!nk coming to San Diego for Summer Carnival Tour 2024

P!nk announced on Tuesday that her record breaking Summer Carnival tour will make a stop in San Diego at Petco Park next year.

The pop star behind the iconic pop songs "So What" and "Just Give Me a Reason" will return to America's Finest City on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, following a sold-out show earlier this year in October at Snapdragon Stadium.

NORTH AMERICA – we had the BEST TIME with you this year, so we HAD to add more dates in 2024 and bring my friends @SherylCrow, @thescript, and @KidCutUp with me 🎉 Can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets on sale next Monday! https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd pic.twitter.com/G1ATsuLXT2 — P!nk (@Pink) December 5, 2023

The announcement comes a year after announcing her eighth concert tour, the Summer Carnival tour, which has now sold over 3 million tickets worldwide and brought in a whopping $350 million. P!nk is now returning to stadiums in North America, with San Diego being just one of 17 newly added stops. The 2024 leg kicks off on August 10 in St. Louis, MO.

With appearances from Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp, as well as P!nk's famous acrobatics and vibrant costumes, the tour is sure "To Get the Party Started."

The three-time Grammy-winner has now sold over 135 million records worldwide, becoming one of the world's best selling artists.

P!nk released her ninth studio album, Trustfall, earlier this year. The album reached the number two spot in the U.S., becoming Pink's fifth consecutive top-two album in her home country.

Presale ticket sales begin on Thursday, Dec. 7 with general sales beginning on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com. VIP packages are also available for her biggest fans. Citi Entertainment and Verizon are also offering deals for early ticket access.

Check out all of P!nk's 2024 tour dates: