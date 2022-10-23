Rainstorm Over San Diego County to Move East on Monday

The disturbance that produced showers overnight in San Diego County was predicted to move east on Monday, setting up for some Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said.

A fair amount of cumulus clouds was visible in satellite imagery Sunday along and west of the mountains with most of the thicker clouds over western San Diego County, and it may take some time to thin out, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures along the coast were predicted to reach the upper 60s, with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s. The western valleys were expected to reach the upper 60s, with overnight lows around 50. Temperatures in the mountains were expected to reach the upper 50s, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the upper 70s with lows in the mid-50s.

Fire weather conditions were predicted to be elevated Monday in the windier pass areas, and could even be briefly critical around midday when little to no rain has fallen. Winds may weaken on Monday afternoon, and good relative humidity recovery was expected for Monday night, with further recovery Tuesday.

A beach hazards statement was issued through Tuesday morning for San Diego County coastal areas.

A long period of south-southwest swell from 190 degrees and a west-northwest swell from 280 degrees was expected to generate surf of 4 to 6 feet. The highest surf was expected Sunday. Strong rip currents could be hazardous to swimmers.