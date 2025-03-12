Here are rainfall totals so far for San Diego County from latest winter storm

Back-to-back storms are expected to bring San Diego County rain clouds, gray skies and precipitation for much of the week.

Round one of this week unsettled weather delivered a healthy dose of rain. Rain totals for Tuesday are approaching an inch in some places, including San Diego's airport, which has seen its single rainiest day in nearly a year, and this is just the start of multiple days with rain chances, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Here are San Diego County's rainfall totals for the last 24 hours in inches as of 9 p.m. Tuesday:

San Diego County coastal areas

Oceanside: 0.63

Vista: 0.55

Carlsbad 0.43

Encinitas: 0.51

Miramar: 0.50

Kearny Mesa: 0.51

Point Loma: 0.73

Fashion Valley: 0.65

National City: 0.33

Chula Vista: 0.26

San Diego International Airport: 0.90

San Diego County valleys

Skyline Ranch: 0.50

Valley Center: 0.57

Fallbrook: 0.49

Harbison Canyon: 0.32

Miramar Lake: 0.40

Ramona: 0.25

Mt. Woodson: 0.26

Granite Hills: 0.34

Barona: 0.25

Escondido: 0.33

Rancho Bernardo: 0.28

Poway: 0.28

Santee: 0.45

La Mesa: 0.38

San Diego County mountains