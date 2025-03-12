San Diego weather

Here are rainfall totals so far for San Diego County from latest winter storm

We have received a decent amount of rain within the last 12+ hours.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Scroll for your rainfall totals

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Back-to-back storms are expected to bring San Diego County rain clouds, gray skies and precipitation for much of the week.

Round one of this week unsettled weather delivered a healthy dose of rain. Rain totals for Tuesday are approaching an inch in some places, including San Diego's airport, which has seen its single rainiest day in nearly a year, and this is just the start of multiple days with rain chances, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Here are San Diego County's rainfall totals for the last 24 hours in inches as of 9 p.m. Tuesday:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego County coastal areas

  • Oceanside: 0.63
  • Vista: 0.55
  • Carlsbad 0.43
  • Encinitas: 0.51
  • Miramar: 0.50
  • Kearny Mesa: 0.51
  • Point Loma: 0.73
  • Fashion Valley: 0.65
  • National City: 0.33
  • Chula Vista: 0.26
  • San Diego International Airport: 0.90

San Diego County valleys

  • Skyline Ranch: 0.50
  • Valley Center: 0.57
  • Fallbrook: 0.49
  • Harbison Canyon: 0.32
  • Miramar Lake: 0.40
  • Ramona: 0.25
  • Mt. Woodson: 0.26
  • Granite Hills: 0.34
  • Barona: 0.25
  • Escondido: 0.33
  • Rancho Bernardo: 0.28
  • Poway: 0.28
  • Santee: 0.45
  • La Mesa: 0.38

San Diego County mountains

  • Lake Cuyamaca: 0.67
  • Mesa Grande: 0.46
  • Pine Valley: 0.54
  • Santa Ysabel: 0.40
  • Julian: 0.45
  • Mt. Laguna: 0.91
  • Ranchita: 0.41

This article tagged under:

San Diego weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us