Here are rainfall totals so far for San Diego County from latest winter storm

Back-to-back storms are expected to bring San Diego County rain clouds, gray skies and precipitation for much of the week.
Round one of this week unsettled weather delivered a healthy dose of rain. Rain totals for Tuesday are approaching an inch in some places, including San Diego's airport, which has seen its single rainiest day in nearly a year, and this is just the start of multiple days with rain chances, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said.
Here are San Diego County's rainfall totals for the last 24 hours in inches as of 9 p.m. Tuesday:
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
San Diego County coastal areas
- Oceanside: 0.63
- Vista: 0.55
- Carlsbad 0.43
- Encinitas: 0.51
- Miramar: 0.50
- Kearny Mesa: 0.51
- Point Loma: 0.73
- Fashion Valley: 0.65
- National City: 0.33
- Chula Vista: 0.26
- San Diego International Airport: 0.90
San Diego County valleys
- Skyline Ranch: 0.50
- Valley Center: 0.57
- Fallbrook: 0.49
- Harbison Canyon: 0.32
- Miramar Lake: 0.40
- Ramona: 0.25
- Mt. Woodson: 0.26
- Granite Hills: 0.34
- Barona: 0.25
- Escondido: 0.33
- Rancho Bernardo: 0.28
- Poway: 0.28
- Santee: 0.45
- La Mesa: 0.38
San Diego County mountains
- Lake Cuyamaca: 0.67
- Mesa Grande: 0.46
- Pine Valley: 0.54
- Santa Ysabel: 0.40
- Julian: 0.45
- Mt. Laguna: 0.91
- Ranchita: 0.41