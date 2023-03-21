Rainfall Totals: At Least 1 Inch of Rain For Almost All of San Diego County — And The Storm's Not Done Yet

Most of San Diego County has received an inch or more of rain from an atmospheric river-fueled storm that was expected to bring days of rain to the region.

The storm moved in Sunday night but really began dumping on San Diego County late Monday and into Tuesday when the heaviest portion of the storm had the potential for showers at a rate of .75 inches/hour. Roadways were flooded and sinkholes began forming in some areas before San Diego got a break from the rain Tuesday afternoon.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said another round of rain was expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, although it would be less severe than what we've received, so far.

Here's how much rain San Diego communities have received in the last 48 hours as of 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Coastal:

SAN ONOFRE 1.57

ENCINITAS 1.45

OCEANSIDE 1.44

CARLSBAD 1.34

MIRAMAR 1.32

SAN MARCOS 1.24

KEARNY MESA 1.21

NATIONAL CITY 1.11

MONTGOMERY FIELD 1.08

VISTA 1.06

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 1.00

POINT LOMA 0.98

BROWN FIELD 0.73

Valleys:

OTAY MOUNTAIN 2.11

SKYLINE RANCH 2.08

RAINBOW CAMP 1.77

VALLEY CENTER 1.71

ESCONDIDO 1.66

MIRAMAR LAKE 1.65

MT. WOODSON 1.65

DEER SPRINGS 1.58

FALLBROOK 1.56

RAMONA 1.43

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.41

POWAY 1.35

LA MESA 1.21

SANTEE 1.18

BONSALL CRS 1.15

ALPINE 1.12

HARBISON CANYON 1.09

GRANITE HILLS 0.99

Mountains

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 3.61

HENSHAW DAM 2.79

MESA GRANDE 2.63

BIRCH HILL 2.47

PINE HILLS FS 2.18

JULIAN 2.12

LAKE CUYAMACA 2.10

SANTA YSABEL 1.77

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 1.72

MT LAGUNA 1.56

PINE VALLEY 1.50

WARNER SPRINGS 1.46

CAMPO 1.24

RANCHITA 1.14

Deserts