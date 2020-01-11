Rainbow Crosswalk Unveiled in Hillcrest

America's Finest City got its first-ever rainbow crosswalk to honor the history, culture, and importance of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is far more than a crosswalk we are celebrating today, it’s a symbol of our community’s diversity, inclusion and activism,” Councilmember Chris Ward said.

The crosswalk was made possible by the ongoing work of community members and organizations like the Hillcrest Business Association and San Diego Pride, and Chris Ward’s office.

The rainbow crosswalk is located on Normal Street and University Avenue where the annual Pride Parade kicks off in Hillcrest.

It’s happening! Join us for the community celebration tomorrow at 1pm. More details here ➡️ https://m.facebook.com/events/s/catwalk-on-the-crosswalk/444515116457165/?ti=icl#CatwalkontheCrosswalk Posted by Councilmember Chris Ward on Friday, January 10, 2020

“We are so lucky in San Diego County to have an incredibly powerful and strong LGBTQ+ community,” Supervisor Fletcher said. “I want to thank Councilmember Chris Ward for driving action to bring the rainbow-painted crosswalk to Hillcrest. This crosswalk symbolizes the road that’s been traveled by so many to ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the opportunity to live with dignity and respect.”

San Diego joins other cities, like San Fransisco, and Atlanta.