Rain Washes Away Padres Cactus League Opener

New Padres manager Jayce Tingler was not messing around with his first Cactus League starting lineup. For their first game against the Mariners his starting lineup looked like this:

1) SS Fernando Tatis Jr.

2) DH Tommy Pham

3) 3B Manny Machado

4) 1B Eric Hosmer

5) C Francisco Mejia

6) 2B Jurickson Profar

7) RF Josh Naylor

8) CF Abraham Almonte

9) LF Franchy Cordero

P Cal Quantrill

For the most part that's a group that is pretty close to the starting lineup the Friars will run out on March 26 against the Rockies for the regular season opener at Petco Park.

The weather decided not to cooperate.

A storm that dropped more than an inch of rain in Arizona washed away the game. So their next opportunity to run that lineup out will be on Sunday against the Brewers. But they're not going to do that, either.

"We set two lineups, one for today and one for tomorrow. We're not going to budge on tomorrow's," said manager Jayce Tingler. "We'll shift what we're looking to do on Monday."

That means Cal Quantrill, who was supposed to start on Saturday, along with Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Evan Miller, Travis Radke and Gerardo Reyes will have their weekends go a little bit differently.

"They will throw. We'll have kind of different programs for each guy," said Tingler. "Cal was supposed to start today. He may throw 10 pitches in the bullpen and start on Monday, possibly. It could be different possibilities for each guy."

Also slated to make their Cactus League debuts that will have to wait were two of the Padres top prospects in catcher Luis Campusano and outfielder Taylor Trammell. They also have to wait. With the rain the Padres lost time doing field work so they relied on bullpen sessions and batting practice in the indoor cages, along with a little extra time in the weight room.