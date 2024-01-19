San Diego County

Rain is on the way to San Diego this weekend. What to know before making plans

Although there are chances for rain from Saturday through Tuesday, it won't rain for four days straight — it will be off and on

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diegans, get your umbrellas ready once again. Two weather systems are about to move through this weekend into early next week, bringing chances for rain all weekend long.

Rain totals this weekend may be around 0.5-0.75 inches, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

If you made plans on Saturday morning or early afternoon, you may be safe from wet weather. The first round of rain is expected to arrive on Saturday evening into the beginning of Sunday and be "moderate to locally heavy," according to the National Weather Service.

Spotty showers are possible during the day on Saturday, but higher chances of rain are in the evening and at night when moisture moves in with an approaching cold front, Parveen said.

Expect spotty showers again on Sunday when there's a break between the two systems.

"By the time we get to Sunday, we have the rain pass through. We have a little bit of a break, and then another round arrives later Sunday into Monday," NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

More widespread, heavier rain and the possibility of thunderstorms are coming on Monday when the bulk of the moisture will arrive. Monday could see over an inch of rain by the time both systems have passed.

Those showers could linger into Tuesday before drying out and warming up for the rest of the week.

It won't rain for four days straight — it will be off and on.

"This storm is probably going to be a little bit too warm for us to see any snow in our local mountains," Bledsoe added.

