Rain from atmospheric river storm reaches San Diego County. Here's what to know about the weather

San Diegans woke up to some heavy rainfall Thursday as an atmospheric river storm reached the region overnight with the potential to bring flooding.

The storm reached North County San Diego late Wednesday but the biggest impact from the storm was still ahead, according to the NBC 7 team of Meteorologists.

"[Thursday], especially the first half of the day, that's when we're going to see most of the heavy rain," NBC 7 Meteorologist Parveen said. "I think that's when our flood threat is also going to be the highest."

This shows a simulated *rough estimate* of timing and intensity (simulated radar) for tomorrow's storm. The streamlines are also a simulation of winds tomorrow.



The entire county will be under a flood watch on Thursday because inches of rain are possible in some areas, which could create localized flooding, Parveen said.

The heaviest showers will likely move east before Thursday’s evening commute but some lingering showers are possible on Friday.

Through early Saturday, anywhere from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain is possible, according to the National Weather Service. After a brief break, another bout of rain arrives late Sunday or Monday with even more precipitation.

Voluntary evacuation warning issued for parts of San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday said a voluntary evacuation warning would be issued for neighborhoods in low-lying areas that were recently affected, like Southcrest, Encanto, Mountain View, Rolando and San Ysidro.

"Given what we saw last Monday, the ground in these communities remains saturated, the significant clearing that has been accomplished in these storm channels and storm culverts, today, we will be taking an extra precaution to protect the residents of these communities," Gloria said. "This is not an evacuation order, this warning is voluntary and it is designed to encourage residents in these flood-prone communities to prepare if and when evacuation does become necessary.

Gather documents and belongings and make sure you have a plan to move yourself, your family and your pets should major flooding occur, the mayor added. Those who are able should seek other housing accommodations.

The city is also establishing a shelter at the municipal gym in Balboa Park and will provide transportation to those who need it. SDPD will go door-to-door if an evacuation order is issued.

Wind, snow and surf

Strong winds will also be a concern from this storm system, Parveen said. A wind advisory is in effect Thursday for the coast and inland valleys. Gusts in the 40-50 mph range are possible along the coast and in the inland valleys.

At the beaches, a high surf advisory will be in effect. Wave heights of 8-10 feet are expected through Saturday morning. Because tides are not abnormally high, coastal flooding is not expected.

The mountains may see some snow at the highest elevations, Parveen said. Mount Laguna and Palomar have the best chances for snowfall overnight on Friday and could see 1-3 inches of snow.

What's next?

Showers are expected to linger into Friday but the weekend is expected to be a bit more dry. It won’t last long; another long stretch of rain is expected early next week.

"As we head into the weekend, though, it does look drier, then our next storm arrives Sunday into next week where we could have several days of rain chances; look at that, very wet weather pattern there," Parveen said pointing to San Diego's only 10-day forecast.

The storm systems will hit about a week-and-a-half after an unprecedented 1000-year flood submerged parts of San Diego County in inches of water, not because of unusually heavy rainfall -- most areas saw anywhere from an inch to four inches of rain -- but likely due to ill-prepared storm systems.

If this system hits hard, it could also produce some localized flooding. The county encourages the use of sandbags. Find a list of locations where to get free sandbags here.