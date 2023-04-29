Rain Forecasted for San Diego County Next Week

A chance of rain was expected to increase in San Diego County for the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

About a half-inch of rain was predicted for Wednesday through Thursday. The mountains could get between one quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain, with possible measurable snow above 6,000 feet.

Periods of gusty winds during the afternoons and evenings were forecast as well, with the potential to reach the advisory threshold for the mountains and deserts, most likely Monday night into Tuesday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

An upper low will bring showers Wed-Thu, especially Wed night-Thu. 1/4" to 1/2" of rainfall is expected west of the mountains, with up to 1" possible on the south slopes in San Bernardino County. It will be cold enough for snow above about 6000'. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/P4L2vx012x — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 29, 2023

Weekend Weather

Warm days were predicted for inland San Diego through this weekend, while coastal areas remain cooler with low clouds from a shallow marine layer. Saturday's high temperatures were expected to be in the high 60s near the coast, in the 70s in the valleys, 82 to 92 in the mountains and up to 106 in the desert, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and in the 70s in the desert.

Hot and dry conditions may continue to affect the lower deserts through Sunday. Inland valleys were predicted to be hot Saturday but begin to cool Sunday.

High pressure was expected to break down and shift east on Sunday as a low pressure system moves in from the north, bringing the breezy and cooler conditions and possible rain by midweek.

Temperatures were predicted to be below normal for most of the week.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Sunday. A deepening trough of low pressure could lead to stronger onshore flow by Sunday into Monday. Monday may be the windiest day, with a moderate to high chance of gusts in the outer waters reaching 25 knots. Combined seas 7 to 10 feet were expected on Monday as well.