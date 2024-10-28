Rain chances, windy conditions and elevated surf in forecast for San Diego County

Cooler weather is expected for San Diego County this week, with windier conditions and light showers for some parts of the county in the beginning of the week, forecasters said Sunday.

San Diego has rain chances Monday particularly this afternoon through Tuesday morning. The rain that does develop will be light and pass through quickly, NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Rainfall amounts would likely be around 0.01’’-0.02''.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday for county deserts and mountains.

Additionally, a beach hazards statement will be in place from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday as wave heights could reach 6 to 8 feet.

Coastal San Diego will see some drizzle until at least Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions by mid-week and highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s, while inland areas will see highs in the low 70s.

"Strong northwest winds will lead to increased surf of 4-6 feet Monday into Tuesday, with sets to 7-8 feet peaking Monday night into early Tuesday morning, especially for the San Diego County beaches. This will generate hazardous swimming conditions and strong rip and along shore currents," the NWS said.

Desert areas are expected to cool down a bit, with highs hitting the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The mountains are expected to also see some milder weather through the week, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

"Patchy frost is possible for the high desert during the middle of the week. Continued cooler conditions and additional precipitation is possible next weekend, but there is low confidence in details," the NWS said.

Monday temperatures:

Coast: mostly cloudy -upper 60s

Valleys: mostly cloudy - low 70s

Mountains: mostly cloudy - upper 50s