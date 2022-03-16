Rain Chance Possible This Weekend as San Diego County Temps Get More Chilly

Mild temperatures will give way to cooler conditions this weekend and will even be accompanied by a chance for some showers in San Diego County.

Conditions will steadily become chillier as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

“We still have a few days to where this timing could shift a little bit in either direction but as of now, it looks like later Saturday, early Sunday,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Rain totals are forecasted to be minimal, at about 0.1 inches. The week will end with the coldest temperatures slated for Sunday:

Coast: Mid-60s

Inland: Mid-60s

Mountains: Mid-50s

Deserts: Low 70s