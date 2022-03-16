forecast

Rain Chance Possible This Weekend as San Diego County Temps Get More Chilly

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mild temperatures will give way to cooler conditions this weekend and will even be accompanied by a chance for some showers in San Diego County.

Conditions will steadily become chillier as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

San Diego

San Diego 47 mins ago

NBC 7's Monica Dean Shows Off San Diego on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show:' How to Watch

San Diego 1 hour ago

WATCH: Burglary Suspect Tackled After Leading Chase Through La Jolla High School Campus

“We still have a few days to where this timing could shift a little bit in either direction but as of now, it looks like later Saturday, early Sunday,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Rain totals are forecasted to be minimal, at about 0.1 inches. The week will end with the coldest temperatures slated for Sunday:

  • Coast: Mid-60s
  • Inland: Mid-60s
  • Mountains: Mid-50s
  • Deserts: Low 70s

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan DiegoSan Diego Countyweatherrain
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us