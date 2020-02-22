Rail Closures from San Diego to Oceanside in Effect This Weekend

A full rail closure will be in effect this weekend as SANDAG plans to complete several projects to the passenger and freight rail line between San Diego and Oceanside.

The scheduled closure will occur on Saturday, Feb. 22 through early morning on Monday, Feb.24.

This is part of a routinely scheduled closure to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety.

The closure will affect four rail services including North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

REMINDER: There will be NO COASTER or Amtrak service this weekend, Feb. 22-23, 2020. Metrolink will maintain NB service from OTC. For more info, go to: https://t.co/pzkZBr9eFq pic.twitter.com/m8thwrX19w — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 22, 2020

Construction during this time is also planned for the Mid-Coast Trolley project, which will extend the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in Downtown to the University community area.

Regular service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 for the morning commute. SANDAG encourages riders to allow for more travel time in case trains are delayed in arriving at the destination.

The following work will be done this weekend:

For the San Diego River Double Track Project, crews plan to remove Control Point (CP) Friars and continue ongoing bridge and track construction activities.

As part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project, crews will construct retaining walls, remove temporary asphalt track crossings, remove temporary asphalt track crossings, install fencing, and construct bridge approach slabs.

In Oceanside, crews will install and test new fiber-optic cables at the Oceanside Transit Center.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect noise and lights.

Visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.