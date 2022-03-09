Rail Closure Planned This Weekend Between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot: NCTD

All coastal rail line service will be suspended this weekend between the Oceanside Transit Center and the Santa Fe Depot for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work, the North County Transit District said.

Weekend closures like these occur periodically during the year, the NCTD said.

"Absolute Work Windows (AWWs) provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work," NCTD said.

Absolute Work Window (AWW) Reminder: All coastal rail line service will be suspended between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot this weekend, March 12-13, for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work.https://t.co/DZyqwoAjO1 pic.twitter.com/5xkYrG9L8q — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) March 9, 2022

Regular service will resume on Monday, March 14, NCTD said Coaster passengers may experience delays up to 10 to 15 minutes.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.