NCTD

Rail Closure Planned This Weekend Between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot: NCTD

The rail closure will be from March 12 through March 13 for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work. Regular service will resume on Monday, March 14

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A picture of a COASTER train in San Diego.
NCTD

All coastal rail line service will be suspended this weekend between the Oceanside Transit Center and the Santa Fe Depot for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work, the North County Transit District said.

Weekend closures like these occur periodically during the year, the NCTD said.

"Absolute Work Windows (AWWs) provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work," NCTD said.

Regular service will resume on Monday, March 14, NCTD said Coaster passengers may experience delays up to 10 to 15 minutes.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

NCTDNorth County Transit DistrictCOASTERamtrak pacific surfliner
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us