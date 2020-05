Rady Children's Hospital will announce on Wednesday the launch of "COVID Collaborative for Children," the hospital said.

The testing initiative aims to screen up to 2,000 children, their families and the medical facility's staff for COVID-19 each day.

Speaking at the press conference will be Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and more. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.