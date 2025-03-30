Rady Children's Hospital San Diego said it discovered a common, but potentially-dangerous bacteria in one of its facilities called Legionella.

In a statement to NBC 7, a hospital spokesperson said, "a low level of Legionella bacteria was detected in one of the hospital's inpatient units. Legionella is a common bacteria found in water that typically poses little risk to healthy individuals."

According to the CDC, the most common way for someone to get sick is by breathing in mist containing the bacteria. It poses little risk to most healthy people, but can be most dangerous to vulnerable individuals, including current or former smokers, seniors, or people with specific health issues or conditions, per the agency's website.

The website also notes that in most severe cases, it can cause Legionnaire's' disease, a type of severe pneumonia, or Pontiac fever, a mild respiratory disease.

NBC 7 recently got a tip from a viewer, claiming the hospital staff had been washing their hands with water bottles and baby wipes.

The hospital is taking precautionary measures by sanitizing the water system to remove any risks of infection, according to a hospital spokesperson.

They said the disinfection process is expected to be completed Sunday overnight, with the water supply returning to normal by Monday morning.