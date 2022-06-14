Rady Children's Hospital Recognized Among Top 10 Pediatric Hospitals for 4 Specialties

San Diego’s own Rady Children’s Hospital has been recognized among the top best pediatric medical facilities for several of its specialties, it announced on Tuesday.

U.S. News & World Report announced its 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and named the Birdland-based hospital among the top 10 in the country for four specialties. Rady Children’s was recognized for the following programs:

No. 2 for orthopedics

No. 8 for neurology and neurosurgery

No. 9 for neonatology

No. 10 for diabetes and endocrine disorders.

In light of the recognition, Rady Children’s President and CEO, Patrick Frias, said in a statement that the hospital’s commitment to caring for its patient never wavered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud that our U.S. News rankings continue to reach new heights and reflect the steadfast dedication of our team members to serving our community,” Frias’ statement said.

In order to create its lists, U.S. News & World Report gathered data from a survey taken by nearly 200 medical centers. Patient safety, infection prevention and staffing were all considered for the rankings, as were recommendations by pediatric specialists who were asked where they would send the sickest children.

Several other programs from Rady Children’s Hospital made the cut and are as followed:

No. 11 for cardiology and heart surgery

No. 16 for urology

No. 16 for nephrology

No. 23 for pulmonology and lung surgery

No. 26 for gastroenterology and GI surgery

No. 29 for cancer

To read U.S. News & World Report on its 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals, click here.