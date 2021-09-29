Rady Children's Hospital Preparing for Staffing Loss Following Vaccine Deadline

Some health care workers at Rady Children's Hospital could be out of a job by Friday if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. It is part of a state health order that requires all health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Thursday.

A nurse at Rady Children’s Hospital and single mother of a teenager said getting vaccinated is a “huge decision.”

Jackie, who did not want to give her last name, would not say why she's decided against the vaccine. She said it was private. Besides, she said the issue is not about being for or against the vaccine. The issue is about choice.

“As a nurse. I took an oath to be pro-choice and to protect my patient’s medical autonomy; and I believe I should have that same right to medical autonomy.”

Jackie has been a nurse for 20 years; the last 12 years have been at Rady Children’s Hospital. Most of her experience, she said, is in pediatric and neonatal nursing. She said Rady Children’s denied what she called her “right” to an exemption.

“Ultimately, anyone who does not get the vaccine or ‘voluntarily terminates’ will be placed on unpaid leave for up to six months and our positions are not protected, which means the day we don’t show up for work, they can fill our positions," she explained.

In a statement emailed to NBC 7, Rady Children's Hospital said it is making accommodations for some staff.

“For employees who have requested a medical or religious exemption and who are in a patient contact role, they are being offered options that range from a position that does not involve patient contact for which they are qualified or requesting a short term leave of absence. We are continuing to work with affected staff to discuss the option available to them. As a children's hospital, Rady Children's cares for vulnerable patients who are largely unvaccinated and we need to take steps to protect this patient population. Approximately 75 percent of the patients that seek care at Rady Children's Hospital are under the age of 12 and 50 percent are under 5."

Meanwhile, Jackie worries about the staffing hit hospitals will face Friday and beyond.

“I hope the hospital will realize that the value of employees they are going to lose, and the impact that will have on our children here in San Diego is large. It will have an impact on the care we will be able to provide for this community," she said. "As for a plan, (this is) not my first rodeo. Where there is a will there is a way. I’m educated, intelligent, hard-working and I have no doubt that I’ll be able to support my son… and continue to live here.”

Rady's is also interpreting health care workers as anyone who works at the hospital. Staff without patient contact and without vaccines, must wear masks and get routine testing.