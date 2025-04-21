sports

Racing into history — La Jolla Concours d'Elegance returns this weekend

One of the west coast's most prestigious car competitions is back in San Diego

There are classic car shows. There are classic car auctions. Then there are classic car competitions, which is a whole new level of automotive intensity.

The La Jolla Concours d'Elegance, one of the most prestigious car competitions on the west coast, is back this weekend (for tickets, click here).

NBC 7's Derek Togerson shows us why the event is kind of like what you'd get if you combined the Miramar Air Show and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and how one local collector is trying to win the race car competition with a trio of vehicles that have already etched their place in racing history.

