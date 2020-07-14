Rabbi Shot in Poway Synagogue Attack Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud: Docs

A rabbi shot in an April 2019 attack on his synagogue in Poway pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of tax and wire fraud.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 58 – who was shot in the hand during the attack on the Chabad of Poway – pleaded guilty to a scheme involving the misuse of at least $6.2 million in contributions and donations to the synagogue.

The federal complaint was filed Tuesday and can be seen below.

According to the complaint, the investigation into Goldstein’s alleged tax fraud began as early as November 2016 and the rabbi knew he was under federal investigation long before the Chabad of Poway shooting.

The complaint said Goldstein allegedly worked with at least 18 or more taxpayers throughout the years to help them in lowering their tax liabilities. The donations resulted in tax losses to the IRS of at least $1.5 million, the document said.

The federal document said agents with the IRS and FBI executed search warrants at Goldstein’s home on Oct. 17, 2018 – six months before the synagogue attack.

Agents told Goldstein they had been investigating “his tax evasion and other fraudulent activity for quite some time,” the complaint said.

“After learning he was under investigation, Defendant took steps to warn certain of his co-conspirators of the investigation, which allowed his co-conspirators to take steps to conceal their tax evasion scheme," the complaint continued.

Goldstein established the Chabad of Poway in 1986 and served as the head of the synagogue until 2018. The federal complaint said Goldstein also created several nonprofits affiliated with the Chabad of Poway, including the Friendship Circle of San Diego.

The documents said that while some of Goldstein’s nonprofit organizations provided services to the community, “others were non-functioning shell entities that existed primarily on paper or simply as bank account holders.”

The complaint alleges that Goldstein used bank accounts held in those nonprofits to “conceal his illegal financial transactions and avoid detection by other Chabad officials, from the IRS, and from law enforcement.”

How the Scheme Worked

According to the complaint, the Chabad of Poway is a public charity and tax-exempt organization. People who donate to the Chabad of Poway can deduct the amounts of their donations, reducing their personal income taxes.

To claim a tax deduction of $250 or more from a public charity like the Chabad, a donor has to obtain a receipt and document the contribution. The complaint alleges that the Chabad gave donors receipt letters – usually signed by Goldstein on the Chabad's letterhead – documenting a donor’s "generous" contribution and marking it “tax-deductible.”

Those records, the complaint notes, were fabricated.

The federal complaint alleges that Goldstein “knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with others” to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud from early 2010 through October 2018.

During that 8-year span, the document said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and California Emergency Management Agency (Cal EMA) gave funds to the Chabad of Poway several times throughout the years, including in 2010 and 2011 to help the synagogue recover “from reported damage to its facilities” after San Diego’s October 2007 wildfires.

In 2012, 2017 and 2018, Cal EMA, Cal OES and FEMA gave “tens of thousands of dollars in grants” to pay for security systems and other upgrades for nonprofit organizations tied to the Chabad.

Goldstein and his co-conspirators were able to gain thousands of dollars “for personal use” by using false information and fabricated records “to pretend to be eligible for tax deductions, emergency funds, grants or donations, and private loans.”

Then, rather than using the purported donations for charitable purposes, Goldstein would allegedly secretly funnel about 90% of the funds back to the “donors” and then keep about 10% of the money for himself, the complaint said.

The supposed donors would falsely claim to the IRS that 100% of their payments to Chabad of Poway were tax-deductible charitable contributions. Their personal income tax obligations would be reduced, but the “donors” would never reveal Goldstein’s kickback of the payments.

In some cases, employees of corporations with matching donation programs would give money disguised as charitable donations to Goldstein, the Chabad, the Friendship Circle of San Diego, or another of Goldstein’s nonprofits.

Using fraudulent receipts, employees would ask their corporations to make a matching donation. But, again, in those cases, Goldstein would allegedly “funnel back the employees’ funds to the purported donors, allowing the employees to evade income taxes and fraudulently inducing the employers to make unwarranted corporate matching grants,” which Goldstein would keep.

The complaint said Goldstein would use Chabad bank accounts to help his co-conspirators avoid taxes by hiding income and he would keep 10% of those deposits for himself.

The complaint said one of Goldstein’s co-conspirators is a San Diego-based real estate agent who ran a fake construction company. Supported by fraudulent receipts and documents, the group would get benefits from FEMA, Cal FEMA, Cal OES, and private foundations to supposedly make repairs to the Chabad but would then secretly use a portion of the grant funds for their personal benefit.

The complaint said the schemes in this conspiracy also resulted in a loss to public grant programs and private foundations of at least $550,000.